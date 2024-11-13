iPad

Save $200 on The M2 iPad Air 13-inch 512GB

By Samantha Wiley
Apple iPad Air 13-inch

The 13-inch Apple iPad Air with M2 chip and 512GB SSD is available on sale on Amazon, slashing $200 off the retail price of $1099 and bringing it down to $899.

Featuring advanced technologies in its liquid retina display with TrueTone, P3 wide color, and reflectivity that’s ultralow, everything looks brighter and strikingly vibrant. Powered with an M2 Chip and iPadOS, the Air is certain to deliver powerful performances to get your work done efficiently, handle video editing, and play some titles that can be at par with console games. 

Apple iPad Air 13-inch
Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2): Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 512GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Purple Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2): Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 512GB, 12MP... $1,099.00 $899.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The M2 iPad Air has a good amount of storage at 512GB without worrying about how much space is left as you download important documents, games, movies, creative apps, complex work projects, and more. It’s compatible with accessories like the Apple pencil so you can conveniently take notes, sign documents, and express your artistic side and creativity. Get yourself an Apple iPad Air today!

