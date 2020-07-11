Save $30 on the new Apple iPad

If you are looking for a discount on the latest Apple iPad model, then you need to buy it from Amazon. Amazon is currently offering a $30 discount on the latest model of 10.2-inch iPad with 128GB storage available in Gold. It is now on sale for $399 instead of $429.

Apple iPad

iPad offers some great specs and is your perfect travel partner. Now when you are on the go, in the car, or traveling on a bus, you can make your calls, manage your business and do much more through this iPad.

With the 128 GB storage capacity you can save your important files and work documents and take them anywhere you want. This iPad (Gold) is the Wi-Fi-only model with a 10.2-inch retina display. Now with this Amazon deal, you can save $30 instantly when you buy this model there.

The retina display ensures that you can see the screen even in bright light conditions. It gives great view angles. Thanks to the larger screen size you can now easily multi-task. The Apple A10 Fusion chip ensures that you do not have any hassle while leading several programs and running them at the same time.

You also have the TouchID, make FaceTime calls capture some great photos with the 8MP rear camera, and use it all day long thanks to the 10-hour battery life.

So, what are you waiting for, avail this Amazon deal and get a $30 discount on the latest Wi-Fi only model of 10.2-inch iPad Gold version with 128 GB storage.