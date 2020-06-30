Save $30 on the new Apple iPad Air

Amazon offers a lot of discounts for Apple Products especially various iPad Air models. The latest Wi-Fi only model of the iPad Air 10.5-inch is now available at a $30 discount on Amazon. Buy the latest model to avail of this offer before it ends.

Apple iPad Air

The iPad Air is an amazing product. It has a 10.5-inch screen that offers wide color and True Tone. Both these features ensure that you get the best display and great view angles.

It gives a completely immersive display with stunning colors that gives you the ability to easily read and watch the content. It has a thin light design and you can take it anywhere you want. Now you can run the most powerful apps on this model thanks to the A12 Bionic chip which delivers fast performance.

This model of the iPad Air comes with the best cameras, now you can shoot in HD and watch in AR. It also supports Apple’s pencil, so now you can take notes to perfection. It feels like you are writing in a notebook and not a tablet. You can use it all day as it has 10-hour battery life. It uses iOS 12and has group FaceTime. It is perfect and it also pairs with the magic keyboard.

So, what are you waiting for? It is one of the best models of the iPad Air that you can buy. And if you get it on Amazon you will get it at a 6% discount. It means that you can save $30 on buying this.