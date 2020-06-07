Save $30 on the new iPad Air

Amazon offers some of the best discounts for Apple products. If you wish to purchase the latest model of 10.5-inch Wi-Fi only Apple iPad Air with 63GB storage then you should head towards Amazon.

Amazon is currently offering a $29 discount on its price. When you buy this model on Amazon you will only have to pay $469.99 instead of the original price i.e., $499.

Apple iPad Air

This latest model of the iPad Air is amazing. It has a sleek design and the 10.5-inch display makes it easy to view more content. It is lightweight and easy to carry around in your backpack. This model has a Retina Display with wide color and True Tone which ensures that you can work even in the bright light conditions. Now you can work using your iPad Air anytime.

It is a lighting fast device. With the Apple A12 Bionic chip that powers the iPad Air, you can multi-task without any problem. The new iPad Air also features Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor, Apple Pay options, 8MP rear camera, and a 7MP FaceTime HD front-facing camera.

So, now is your chance to grab this deal and save $29 on the purchase of Space Gray 10.5-Inch Apple iPad Air Wi-Fi Only model on Amazon.