Save $40 on the M1 iPad Air 5

Apple’s latest iPad Air gets a significant upgrade with the M1 chip. Today, you can get the 5th generation iPad Air in any color for just $559 from its original price of $599 on Amazon.

The iPad Air 5 is a standout and crowd-pleaser, with just enough hardware to handle virtually every task imaginable.

You can type up a storm with a smart keyboard folio or Magic Keyboard, edit photos or draw with the Apple Pencil and play games with a connected controller. The M1 chip and Liquid Retina display are more than capable for all the things you do on a daily basis.

Touch ID adds a layer of security and convenience, and it’s 5G capable as well. You get an all-day battery in a functional yet beautifully designed tablet. The 5th gen iPad Air weighs less and has new camera features such as Center Stage. Grab the discounted iPad Air 5 today!