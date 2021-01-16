Save $40 when you spring for the 64GB iPad Air

New iPad deals these days are going fast and furious. Today, you can get a new iPad Air for your family or upgrade to the latest one and get a discount for it- the 64GB, 10.9 inch model of the latest iPad Air WiFi model is down to just $559 from its original price of $599 on Amazon.

iPad Air

The new iPad Air has a lot of new features that make it a worthy buy. For instance, there’s the edge to edge Retina display and screen enhancements such as True Tone so everything looks amazing and color-faithful.

You can throw just about any app or software and the tablet won’t flinch, thanks to the new A14 chip. Touch ID is now put beside the power button, an engineering feat that you won’t believe until you see it.

A single charge lasts a whole day, and the Apple tablet has support for Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard Folio and Magic Keyboard.

Buy the discounted 10.9 inch 64GB iPad Air today!