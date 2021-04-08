Save $50 on Apple’s Newest 64GB 10.9-inch iPad Air

Get a light and portable Apple tablet with the new iPad Air. Today, the 64GB WiFi variant is down to just $549.55 from its original price of $599 on Amazon.

The latest iPad Air gets a Pro-like upgrade, with a 10.9 inch Liquid Retina display leading the way. Along with that, color representation is faithfully reproduced via P3 wide color and True Tone technology.

Apple iPad Air

Touch ID has been reassigned to the power button, and inside is a powerful A14 Bionic processor with Neural Engine. You can pair it up with a Magic Keyboard and increase your productivity and turn your iPad Air into a fully-fledged laptop. It also supports Apple Pencil 2nd gen and the Smart Keyboard Folio.

A single full charge last up to 10 hours. You can pick from a variety of colors, including Silver, Rose Gold, Green, Sky Blue and Space Gray. At $50 off, you get a solid tablet and some of your money back at the same time!