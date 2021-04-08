Save $50 on Apple’s Newest 64GB 10.9-inch iPad Air

Get a light and portable Apple tablet with the new iPad Air. Today, the 64GB WiFi variant is down to just $549.55 from its original price of $599 on Amazon.
The latest iPad Air gets a Pro-like upgrade, with a 10.9 inch Liquid Retina display leading the way. Along with that, color representation is faithfully reproduced via P3 wide color and True Tone technology.
Apple iPad Air
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver (Latest Model, 4th Generation)
|$599.00 $549.55
Touch ID has been reassigned to the power button, and inside is a powerful A14 Bionic processor with Neural Engine. You can pair it up with a Magic Keyboard and increase your productivity and turn your iPad Air into a fully-fledged laptop. It also supports Apple Pencil 2nd gen and the Smart Keyboard Folio.
A single full charge last up to 10 hours. You can pick from a variety of colors, including Silver, Rose Gold, Green, Sky Blue and Space Gray. At $50 off, you get a solid tablet and some of your money back at the same time!