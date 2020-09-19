Save $50 on the new 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro

Literally can’t wait for the new iPad Air to come out in October? There are still plenty of Apple tablet options out there. For instance, the new iPad Pro 128GB WiFi model is down $49.95 and sports a new price tag of $999 on Amazon.

The iPad Pro can effectively replace your laptop due to its impressive hardware. You get the LiDAR Scanner and pro-level camera, as well as trackpad support and the Magic Keyboard later this year.

Apple iPad Pro

The Liquid Retina display has 600 nits of brightness, wide color, True Tone and ProMotion technology. With the A12Z Bionic chip you can speed through even the most demanding workflows and games. Apple Pencil is supported for this model.

All-day battery means the new iPad Pro can last up to 10 hours on a single full charge. You also get a whole year’s worth of free Apple TV+.

Buy the discounted and new iPad Pro today!