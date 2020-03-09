Save $50 on the new Apple iPad

Have you been looking to buy the latest model of the Apple iPad? Saving money on Apple products is not easy. Thank the Amazon deals now you can save your precious dollars on the newest model of the iPad available in Space Gray at Amazon. Save $50 on this deal now.

Apple iPad

The latest model of the iPad is impressive. It is the 32GB WiFi model, which has a great looking 10.2-inch Retina display. The large screen means that now you can have more space to multitask. The model comes with support for the Smart Keyboard and also the Apple pencil.

One of the best things is Apple’s A10 Fusion Chip. This model of the iPad is for those who need performance and responsiveness. It also has the Touch ID and a built-in 8MP Camera. The back camera takes some of the best photos. With the front 1.2 MP FaceTime HD camera, you can make video calls in an instant with clarity. You can take this with wherever you go, it has the fast WiFi LTE and also all-day battery life.

So, if you want the latest model of the New iPad, it is time you buy it from Amazon. Amazon is offering this model in space gray for only $279 instead of $329. It means you save $50.