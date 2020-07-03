Save $50 on the new Apple iPad Mini

If you are looking for an Amazon deal for iPad Mini, then you are lucky. Now if you buy the iPad Mini Wi-Fi-only model with 256GB storage in Silver is available at a $50 discount. The original price of this model of the iPad Mini is $549, when you buy it on Amazon you will only pay $499.

Apple iPad Mini

The iPad Mini is one of the best and most portable tablets that you can buy. It is fast and you can perform any task you like. No matter you want to watch some entertaining videos or finish a project using the most powerful apps or play a game, the A12 Bionic chip ensures that you do everything without any hassle.

It has a 7.9-inch Retina Display with True Tone and wide color. It also supports the Touch ID fingerprint sensor making the device secure and safe. With its 8MP camera, you can shoot HD videos and play in AR. The front-facing HD camera allows you to make video calls.

It also supports Apple Pencil so that you can make pixel-perfect sketches. It is a great solution for your work and entertainment. You can carry it anywhere you like and it will run all day as it has a 10-hour battery timing. So, avail this Amazon deal and save $50 when you buy this model of iPad Mini.