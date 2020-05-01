Save $50 on the new Apple iPad Pro

If you are looking for a discount on the iPad Pro, you should look for it on Amazon. Amazon now offers $50 off when you buy the second generation Wi-Fi only model of Apple iPad Pro on Amazon. You can buy it only for $1,049 instead of $1,099.

Apple iPad Pro

It is the 2nd Gen Wi-Fi only model of the iPad Pro with an 11-inch display. It is an excellent display that also has ProMotion, P3 Wide Color, and True Tone technology. With this display, you can watch any content in full colors.

The iPad Pro does not lag when multitasking. It has the Apple A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine which ensures smooth functioning of the device.

It has the 12MP wide camera, a 10MP ultra-wide camera with a LiDar scanner. Now you can capture breathtaking images with these cameras. The LiDar scanner gives you an enhanced augmented reality experience. It also has a 7MP front-facing camera. It also features Face ID.

Now you can make audio calls with excellent quality, thanks to five studio-quality microphones. It also has four speakers which makes it excellent for listening to content. This model also supports Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Magic Keyboard.

So, if you want to buy get it on Amazon only for $1,049 instead of $1,099 and save $50.