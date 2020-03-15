Save $50 when you buy the latest model of Apple iPad Pro on Amazon

Ever wanted to get a deal on the latest model of Apple iPad Pro? Amazon is the right place to buy the newest model of the iPad Pro. The price of the Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, WiFi, 256GB) is now down to $899 instead of $949 if you buy on Amazon.

Apple iPad Pro

It is the WiFi model with some best features. It features a fantastic 11-Inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with Promotion. Now you can watch the HD content on your Pad without any lack of color and brightness, thanks to the True Tone and Wide Color.

Also, the A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine ensures that no matter what type of content you play, it runs smoothly. With this latest Apple chip now, you can load several apps and use them simultaneously without any lag.

Another excellent thing about this iPad Pro is battery life. With this, you get 10 hours of battery life. So, if you are planning a long trip or any outdoor activity, you will not need to worry about charging your iPad.

It has the Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay. 12MP back camera makes sure that you capture the best moments with the best quality. The 7MP True Depth front camera is also great for making video calls.

This new iPad Pro has Apple’s most advanced technology. If you wish to save some money, make sure to buy it from Amazon. Get $50 off when you buy on Amazon.