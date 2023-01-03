Save Up to $600 on the M1 iPad Pro

A steep discount awaits those who are looking to get a taste of the power of the Apple Silicon chip. Today, the 11-inch iPad Pro with M1 and 2TB of storage is down to just $1,299.97 from its original price of $1,899 on Amazon.

If you don’t mind the previous gen M1 chip then you’ll have a field day with this sale. The 11-inch M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi model is no slouch, with huge improvements over its predecessor in regards to processing power and graphical prowess. It’s the ideal tablet for media consumption, digital artistry and everything in-between, with an all-day battery that won’t let you down.

The Liquid Retina display is also a marvel to behold, and you’ll be able to complete tasks easily as you would a laptop. The M1 iPad Pro is more portable too, although you’ll need a case to keep it protected from the daily elements.

Buy the discounted 11-inch M1 WiFi iPad Pro with 2TB storage today!