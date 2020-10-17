Score a $299 off on this deal on the 10.5-inch iPad Pro

The previous model iPad Pro 10.5 inch variant is still plenty serviceable for those who want a budget Apple device. Today, you can get the 64GB WiFi + Cellular Apple iPad Pro for just $479.99, down a whopping $299.01 from its original price of $779 on Amazon.

Just because it’s from last year doesn’t mean it’s not good. The screen touts a Retina display with wide Color, True Tone and Pro Motion technology, which is great for those who want their images, videos or games to really pop out.

Apple iPad Pro

An A10X Fusion processor moves things along at a high clip. Regardless of app, game or how many browser windows you’ve got open it’s more than up to the task. Touch ID fingerprint keeps your tablet safe and protected, and a full charge guarantees up to 10 hours of productivity or entertainment.

At $299 off, the 10.5 inch iPad Pro is worth a look. Buy it today!