Scrapped Budget-Friendly Apple iPad Revealed By 2011 Prototype

AppleDemoYT posted a video about a second-generation iPad model that had a storage capacity of only 8GB. The original iPad was released by Apple back in 2010. After its release, the company tested the 8GB model next.

The iPad features a factory testing software that the company uses internally, the SwitchBoard, instead of using an iOS version. The device was made in 2011, but it has a 2,4 iPad identifier, and the prototype was used by the company throughout the production phase for Engineering Validation Testing.

At the back of the device, there’s a label showing 8GB. Before the release of the iPad ,3 rumors were circulating that the company would be releasing a budget-friendly iPad 2 model that had 8GB of storage, but it never saw a public release. The iPad 3 was then launched, priced at $499, and the iPad 2 with 16GB storage remained at $399.