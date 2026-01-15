iPad

Second Beta For iPadOS 26.3 and iOS 26.3 Seeded

By Samantha Wiley
The second betas for iPadOS 26.3 and iOS 26.3 have been seeded by Apple for developers to try out, four weeks following the rollout of the first betas. Developers who are registered can download it by going to the iPad or iPhone Settings app, then going to General and choosing Software Update.


iOS 26.3 added a tool for transitioning to Android from an iPhone, whereas a file transfer can be started during the setup process of the device, meaning that data can now be moved from one gadget to another without the need for a certain app. A new setting, Notification Forwarding, has been added for third-party wearable devices in the EU, along with small changes made for the Weather wallpaper.

The company is anticipated to roll out iPadOS 26.3 and iOS 26.3 at the end of this month for everyone to use. All iPhones with support for iOS 26 can get the update.


