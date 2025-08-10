iPad

Second Public Beta for iPadOS 26 and iOS 26 Released

By Samantha Wiley
The second beta for the iPadOS 26 and iOS 26 has been launched, letting users test out the new features that are set to roll out in September. The first public beta was released 2 weeks ago.

Beta testers, if they are registered on the Apple Website, can get access to the iPadOS 26 and iOS 26 by going to Settings, selecting General, and choosing the section for Software Update, and then selecting iPadOS or iOS 26 options for Public Beta.

The iPadOS and iOS 26 updates feature new features of Apple Intelligence like order tracking and Visual Intelligence for when you take screenshots. A visual aesthetic called Liquid Glass Design emphasizes transparency, where some icons refract light and reflect them, like with the use of animations. Apple Music now features an AutoMix feature similar to DJs, and there’s a completely new interface for CarPlay and a Preview feature comes on the iPhone.

