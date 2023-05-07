Set Up an Extra Display Using Your iPad for Just $16

Having a compact tablet stand will do you a world of good, especially if you want some hands-free browsing or watching videos. Today, the Momax iPad Holder Swivel Stand for Desk is down to just $15.95 from its original price of $29 from Amazon. Simply tap the on-page coupon and enter the code YC9IHKF7 to see the new price.

Momax’s iPad stand can turn your tablet into a second screen or an entertainment center that’s easy on the eyes and neck. It has a swivel mechanism for sharing, and an adjustable tilt on up to 180 degrees to align the screen with your eyes. Non-slip silicone eliminates drop and sliding worries so you can prop your iPad Pro, iPad mini, iPad Air, or even your Kindle tablet with ease.

The swivel stand is made from aviation-grade aluminum alloy and a built-in heat dissipation design. You can set it up horizontally or vertically depending on your preference. At just $16, the swivel stand is a worthy buy for tablet owners!