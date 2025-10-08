Slide Over Multitasking Reintroduced With Second Beta For iPadOS 26.1

Slide over multitasking has been revamped by the company, as seen in the release of the second beta for iPadOS 26.1, and is reintroducing the feature. The company replaced the feature in iPadOS 26 with a new system for multitasking that is windowed.

The revamped Slide Over can work with the new multitasking features of iPadOS 26. To use the feature, tap on the green icon on the window of an app to open its sizing controls, then select “Enter Slide Over” to use the feature.

When you put an app in Slide Over mode, it moves as a window that hovers over other apps that you have open, wherein you can swipe the app to hide the app from your sight and then swipe again to get the window back. You can also resize the window to your convenience. The feature is a welcome addition to those who utilize Slide Over.