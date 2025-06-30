Slimmer Bezels Might Be Headed for the Next iPad Pro

Apple may be developing its next iPad Pro to have thinner bezels, according to The Elec.

The Korean outlet said that Apple is considering the chip-on-film technology from LG Innotek for its next iPad Pro with OLED screen. To make this happen, the Cupertino-based company will review the display driver IC of LX Semicon and see if it would work with LG’s chip-on-film component. When combined, the panel will have improved integration and thinner bezels as a result. For consumers, this translates to a bigger screen size without exactly making the device bigger.

Apple relied on Samsung’s LSI for display driver ICs for its iPad Pro OLED. Apple switching supply partners could mean a more diverse supply chain and reduced component costs. The Elec did not say which iPad model will have the thinner bezels. The next iPad Pro is believed to have the M5 chip and be released in Q3 or Q4 this year.