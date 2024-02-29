iPad

Snap Up a 9th-generation iPad at $80 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple iPad

Apple’s entry-level iPad just got more affordable. Today, the 9th Generation iPad with Wi-Fi and 64GB storage is down to just $249 from its original price of $330 on Amazon.

The 9th Generation iPad is now more powerful, thanks to the A13 Bionic chip. You should be able to run a fair amount of the latest apps and games without any hitch. The 10.2-inch Retina display serves the general purpose of an all-around tablet for work, productivity, school, and play. It’s also good enough to watch your favorite streaming shows and movies. The Apple tablet shines when paired with a Smart Keyboard or Apple Pencil so you can complete daily tasks even while on the go.

Apple iPad

A single full charge gives you an all-day battery even with heavy use. Touch ID is supported for signing into apps, unlocking your iPad, or making a payment. Buy the discounted 9th-generation iPad today!

