Spend less and get more done with the iPad Mini 64GB at $50 off

The iPad Mini 5 is a super-portable tablet with impressive hardware to match. Today, the 64GB storage Wi-Fi model is down to just $349.99 from its original price of $399 on Amazon.

Want a tablet that can do everyday tasks, such as email, posting on social media and photo editing? The iPad Mini should be your first choice. It’s small and light enough to easily fit in your bag, and yet powerful enough to act as a laptop replacement.

Apple iPad Mini

The iPad Mini 5 has a 7.9 inch Retina display with wide Color and True Tone. It has an A12 bionic chip and Touch ID fingerprint sensor for quick unlocks. A single full charge lasts up to 10 hours and supports Apple Pencil as well. You can read, run apps and play without experiencing any hiccups along the way.

The iPad Mini 5 deal on Amazon doesn’t last long, so consider buying it if you need a tablet.