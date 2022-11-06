Spring for the new M2-Powered iPad Pro and Get a $50 Discount

Waiting for a sign to buy the 2022 iPad Pro with the M2 chip? A $50 off might very well be the deal you’re looking for. Today, the 11-inch iPad Pro WiFi 128GB model is down to just $749 from its original price of $799 on Amazon.

The newest iPad Pro is supercharged with Apple’s latest proprietary M2 chip, which offers a massive boost in graphical and processing power. You can play console-quality games, create content, and do daily tasks without experiencing any hiccups.

Apple’s Liquid Retina gives you a bright screen that peaks at 600 nits, and there’s the 120Hz refresh rate which makes everything smoother. You also get the latest iPadOS out of the box, and an all-day battery for work and play. Attach an Apple Pencil or Magic Keyboard to turn the M2 iPad Pro into a laptop replacement.

Get the $50 off M2 iPad Pro at just $749 today!