iPad Keynote, Numbers, and Pages get Apple Pencil Hover support

Apple today updated its Keynote, Numbers, and Pages app for the iPad to support the Pencil Hover feature.

The iPad Pro 12.9 inch and 11 inch models gained azimuth and tilt support with the release of iPadOS 16.4, which was released this week. The M2-powered tablets will now detect hover from a second-generation Apple Pencil up to 12mm so users can preview where their drawing in before they do it. Apple said that hover will make it easier to illustrate, sketch, write, and navigate ‘with greater precision’ on supported iPad models.

Keynote, Numbers, and Pages had several big fixes and improvements on macOS and iOS, which includes the ability to send and export a presentation, spreadsheet, or document through the Share menu. These apps are available by default on iOS, and the updates can be downloaded for free on the App Store and the App Store for Mac.