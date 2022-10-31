Take $100 Off the Latest iPad Mini 6

The iPad mini is Apple’s smallest tablet, but it’s packed with plenty of power to run apps, games and more. Today, you can get the iPad mini 6 for only $399 from its original price of $499 on Amazon.

The 2021 iPad Mini features an all-screen design so you can take advantage of every screen real estate. The Liquid Retina stands at 8.3 inches, which is the biggest in the mini lineup. Your Apple Pencil can attach magnetically to the side and will be ready for the next stroke of inspiration.

The A15 Bionic chip and 5G support gives the iPad mini 6 the capacity to open multiple web browsers, apps and multitask with absolute ease. Attach a keyboard and you’ll have a mini laptop that’s ready to roll. A single full charge provides up to 10 hours of non-stop productivity or play.

Grab the iPad mini 6 64GB Wi-Fi model for just $399 today!