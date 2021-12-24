Take $20 Off the new iPad Mini 6

Apple’s newest iPad mini 6 is a definite improvement over its predecessors, notably the bigger display, Apple Pencil support and Touch ID. Today, you can get the iPad mini 6 256GB model for just $629.98 from its original price of $649 on Amazon.

The iPad mini 6 sports new colorway options, such as Purple, Starlight and Pink and a new edge-to-edge display, which makes it seem bigger than it is. Powering the device is the A15 chip for apps, games and creative work. It also has Apple Pencil support for writing, editing and content creation on the go.

Rounding out the details of the new model are an Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage, 5G connectivity, Touch ID and all-day battery. All of that comes in a compact form you can bring with you everywhere.

Snap up the new 256GB WiFi model of the 2021 iPad mini for $20 off today!