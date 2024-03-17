iPad

Take $80 Off the 9th Generation iPad

By Samantha Wiley
Enjoy a massive $80 discount on a budget iPad with enough power for your daily tasks. Today, the 9th generation iPad WiFi with 64GB storage is down to just $249 from its original price of $330 on Amazon.

The base model iPad is still respectable by today’s standards, able to run most apps you’d use daily without any issues. The A13 Bionic chip can handle games in the Apple Arcade and apps for work and leisure, including email, Apple TV+, and more. Fast Wi-Fi technology keeps you connected, while the Retina Display provides vivid and detailed colors in videos and photos. Plus, you’ve got the front and back cameras for selfies and videoconferencing, as well as document scanning.

Rounding out the details are Touch ID for security, app signing, and Apple Pay. A single full charge should last an entire day. Get the discounted 9th Generation iPad WiFi 64GB today!

