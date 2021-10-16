Take home the 2021 iPad Pro and enjoy $100 off

This year’s iPad Pro lineup is a definite improvement every which way. If you’re waiting for a price drop on Apple’s top-of-the-line tablet, then this is it- the 256GB WiFi 11 inch iPad Pro model is down to just $799.99 from its original price of $899 on Amazon.

The latest iPad Pro combines the Liquid Retina display with Apple’s newest M1 chip to handle graphics, apps and more. It’s a versatile tablet that can handle pretty much anything you can throw at it, including photo and video editing, playing AAA games and watching your favorite series and movies.

Cellular models sport 5G connectivity, while the Wifi version can accommodate Wi-Fi 6 technology. A Thunderbolt port allows for up to 40Gbps bandwidth if you need it.

Pair it up with a Magic Keyboard or Apple Pencil and you can leave the laptop at home. At $100 off, it’s one of the best deals today!