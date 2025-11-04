iPad

Teardown Video by iFixit For M5 iPad Pro Uploaded 

By Samantha Wiley
Teardown Video by iFixit For M5 iPad Pro Uploaded

iFixit has shared a teardown video for the iPad Pro M5. The video was uploaded on the 30th of October, where the new M5 iPad Pro was revealed to only be a bump in specs with no big changes in internal design. 


Apple has included iPads in their self-service repair program in 2025. The program lets users rent tools, purchase genuine parts and follow manuals to repair their device at home. This is targeted to those who have experience in fixing electronic devices. iFixit says that the newest model for the iPad Pro looks similar to the M4, other than the new M5 Chip that gives the device better efficiency and performance.

The device shows that the engineering team of the company are making changes gradually to the design of the devices and matches Apple’s commitment for public repair. Self service repairs for the M5 iPad Pro are coming soon, as the company has plans to launch documentation and materials for self-repair. iFixit gave the M5 iPad Pro a score of 5/10 on repairability.


