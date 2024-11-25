The 10th Gen iPad 64GB is $69 Off

Amazon has marked the 10th Gen iPad with 64GB Storage at 20% off its original price.

iPad 10th Generation 64GB on Sale for $279

iPad 10th Generation 256GB on Sale for $429

Featuring the A14 Bionic Chip combined with the iPadOS, the 10th Gen iPad will deliver an excellent performance for work, school, or creative projects, letting you run multiple software at once to speed things up. With a liquid retina display measuring 10.9 inches, immerse in bright and vibrant colors for gaming or when you’re watching movies, with True Tone that adjusts to match the temperature of the room to keep your eyes safe. The Apple iPad is equipped with a Wide camera in 12MP with Smart HDR 3 and center stage for selfies, videos for calls or meetings, and filming or editing videos in 4k.

Choose an iPad that suits your needs with 64GB or 256GB of storage. Order your Apple iPad today!