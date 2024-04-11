iPad

The 10th Generation 64GB Wi-Fi iPad is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
iPad

Get an entry-level iPad at a fraction of the price in today’s deal. The iPad 10th Generation with 64GB storage Wi-Fi model is down to just $349 from its original price of $450 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6,... $449.00 $349.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The 10th-generation iPad is more colorful than ever, boasting four color options for discerning consumers. The all-screen design does a good job of displaying images and video content in HD, thanks to Liquid Retina technology. Powering the tablet is a decent A14 Bionic chip that allows for multitasking on several apps and browser windows.

iPad

With Touch ID everything is a bit easier, especially in unlocking, signing into apps, and for Apple Pay. The iPadOS and App Store gives you the freedom to download your favorite apps and run it quickly. Advanced cameras are there for capturing photos and videoconference calls for work and business. Get the discounted 10th Generation iPad Wi-Fi today!

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade to gain a slew of new games
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple puts refurbished Apple Watch Series 9 models online
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Plus
iPhone 16 Plus may have 7 color options
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air
The M1 iPad Air 5 is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Find My Network
Google releases Android Find My Network
1 Min Read
X
X launches iOS Passkeys support
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Upcoming Apple Watch may have OLED Screen
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
The 9th Generation iPad is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Immersive video Dinosaurs arriving on Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Apple TV
Upcoming Apple TV might have a camera
1 Min Read
iPads
iPads may be scheduled for May launch
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?