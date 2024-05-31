iPad

The 10th-generation iPad is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple iPad

The focus may be on the newly launched iPad Pro with OLED and iPad Air right now, but the base model iPad can still serve a function in your daily grind. Today, the 10th generation 64GB Wi-Fi iPad is down to just $299.99 from its original price of $350 on Amazon. Simply clip the on-page coupon to see the new price on checkout.

The base model iPad has the A14 Bionic chip for multitasking and having several browser windows open, as well as the occasional email, note taking, or looking at your social media feed. It’s no slouch in the entertainment department either, able to stream your favorite shows or play casual games without any problems. An all-day battery ensures you can rely on the iPad for work or play. Touch ID is there for unlocking the device and making Apple Pay transactions, while Wi-Fi 6 gives you the speed to do what you need. Get it today!

Apple iPad
