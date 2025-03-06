iPad

The 10th Generation iPad 64GB Wi-Fi is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the 10th generation iPad at $50 off, featuring a 10.9-inch display to watch your movies, play games, and draw your next artwork, and an A14 Bionic Chip for a reliably powerful performance for your tasks and daily activities.

This Apple iPad comes with a 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide Back camera with center stage support for meetings and calls. You can capture videos in 4K with the camera for impressively sharp and detailed recordings.  Advanced technology like True Tone adjusts your display to the color of the temperature to prevent any eye strain.

Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Pink Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6,... $349.00 $298.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

It comes with 64GB which is enough if you will mostly use it for streaming, with space to store work documents, games, and your favorite music, and fast access to the internet, downloads, and uploads with Wi-Fi 6. Use it with the Apple Pencil to maximize your gadget’s functionality and your productivity. Get yourself an Apple iPad today!

