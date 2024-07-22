iPad

The 10th Generation iPad is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The ever-reliable iPad 10th generation is a fan favorite, and is now the subject of a nice discount. Today, the 64GB Wi-Fi model is down to just $299 from its original price of $350 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Silver Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6,... $349.00 $321.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Equipped with the A14 Bionic chip and 64GB of storage, the 10th generation iPad may be a bit long in the tooth but it still gets the job done. You can call up a number of daily tasks, such as browsing, sending and writing emails, and viewing documents for work, and watching videos or your favorite streaming platform for play. Battery life is such that you can use it all day and not need a wall outlet. Expand its functionality by pairing it with a Magic Keyboard or Apple Pencil.

The iPad is equipped with Touch ID for unlocking and signing into apps, while advanced 12MP cameras allow you to videoconference and shoot photos. Get it today!

