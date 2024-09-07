iPad

The 10th-generation iPad is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
iPad

It looks like Apple is pulling out all the stops on its base model iPads, with deals ranging across all the previous generations. Today, the 10th generation iPad 64GB Wi-Fi is down to just $299 from its original price of $350 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6,... $349.00 $299.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

No longer confined to just gray or silver color, the 10th generation iPad boasts blue, pink, and yellow options in its lineup, perfect for those who want a device to match their style or outfit. An A14 Bionic chip provides the computing power necessary for daily work and play, from office apps such as email and browsers to consuming the latest content on social media and streaming services. The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display is perfectly serviceable and produces nice colors and contrasts no matter the text, image, or video.

iPad

An all-day battery keeps you from hunting a wall plug when you’re out and about, and Touch ID makes signing into apps and unlocking your iPad a cinch. Get it today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple Watch
Apple Watch Series 10 to have better heart rate sensor
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple Watch SE 2 and Series 9 stock dwindle
1 Min Read
iPad Mini
Next iPad mini to launch in October
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
NBA 2K25 heading to Apple Arcade lineup
1 Min Read
Find My
Find My network to launch in South Korea
1 Min Read
PayPal
Apple Wallet gains PayPal debit support
1 Min Read
iPad Mini
The 6th Generation iPad Mini is $119 Off
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Buds
Beats Studio Buds+ gets firmware update
1 Min Read
Find Your Mood
Apple Music now has ‘Find Your Mood’ stations
1 Min Read
Beats
Beats shares Powerbeats Pro 2 Social Media photo
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
The 9th-generation iPad 64GB Wi-Fi is $130 Off
1 Min Read
Bluetooth 6.0
Bluetooth 6.0 is now available
1 Min Read
Lost your password?