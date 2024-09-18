iPad

The 10th-generation iPad is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
iPad

The 10th-generation iPad can still be useful for light work and entertainment. Today, the 64GB wi-fi version is down to just $299 from its original price of $350 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Pink Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6,... $349.00 $299.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Housing the respectable A14 chip and a 10.2-inch Liquid Retina display, the 10th-generation iPad comes in a variety of colors to suit your style and mood. At the front and back are 12MP cameras for capturing videos, calling on the internet, and the occasional selfie. Your iPad will last several days, thanks to an all-day battery and an efficient processor. Multitasking on the iPad is a cinch, with users able to open several apps and browsers in a side-by-side format.

iPad

Attach a Magic Keyboard Folio or Apple Pencil and you can unlock the tablet’s full potential. Touch ID is there for unlocking the device and signing into apps. Get the discounted 10th-generation iPad Wi-Fi 64GB model today!

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
Apple Intelligence
Apple Intelligence to debut in seven countries in 2025
1 Min Read
iPad
iPadOS 18 temporarily unavailable after M4 iPad Pro bricking reports
1 Min Read
Apple Card
Apple in discussion with JPMorgan chase over Apple Card
1 Min Read
Anker SOLIX F2000
The Anker SOLIX F2000 with Solar Panel is $1,100 Off
1 Min Read
Sleep Apnea Detection
Sleep Apnea Detection debuts in 150+ regions
1 Min Read
Mac Mini
Upcoming Mac Mini leaks reveal five USB-C ports
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
iOS 18 introduces Affirm loans after Apple Pay later exit
1 Min Read
M4 iPad Pro
The 13-inch M4 iPad Pro Cellular 1TB is $200 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro battery replacement 20% more expensive
1 Min Read
Apple Watch SE
Apple Watch SE with plastic material still in development
1 Min Read
Apple
New iPad and Mac models next to debut next
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
The 13-inch M3 MacBook Air 256GB is $250 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?