The 10th-generation iPad is $50 Off

The 10th-generation iPad can still be useful for light work and entertainment. Today, the 64GB wi-fi version is down to just $299 from its original price of $350 on Amazon.

Housing the respectable A14 chip and a 10.2-inch Liquid Retina display, the 10th-generation iPad comes in a variety of colors to suit your style and mood. At the front and back are 12MP cameras for capturing videos, calling on the internet, and the occasional selfie. Your iPad will last several days, thanks to an all-day battery and an efficient processor. Multitasking on the iPad is a cinch, with users able to open several apps and browsers in a side-by-side format.

Attach a Magic Keyboard Folio or Apple Pencil and you can unlock the tablet’s full potential. Touch ID is there for unlocking the device and signing into apps. Get the discounted 10th-generation iPad Wi-Fi 64GB model today!