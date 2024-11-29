iPad

The 10th-Generation iPad Wi-Fi 64GB Model is $99 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple’s budget iPad has gotten way more affordable in today’s deal- the 10th generation iPad Wi-Fi model with 64GB of storage is down to just $249.99 from its original price of $350 on Amazon.

The 10th-generation iPad is built for casual and kid-friendly use, with colorful selections and enough hardware for daily tasks and entertainment. Up front are the 12MP cameras for taking selfies and videoconferences, with an all-day battery that works even in heavy use. The tablet’s A14 chip is sufficient for basic photo editing and games, and the 64GB storage should be able to hold a good number of apps, games, and essential files.

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Silver Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6,... $349.00 $259.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

With iPadOS you can multitask and have several browser windows open along with your email for improved productivity. The slim form factor is portable and easily slips into a bag. Get the 10th-generation iPad with Wi-Fi and 64GB storage today!

