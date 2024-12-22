iPad

The 10th Generation iPad WiFi 64GB is $70 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the 10th Generation iPad marked down at 20% off, bringing the price down to $279.

Powered with the A14 Bionic Chip and a fast connection with Wi-Fi 6, the iPad makes for a reliable device for work, gaming, and editing, backed by a battery that can last all day. The 10-9 inch liquid retina display provides an immersive way to watch movies and shows, with True Tone to adjust the display depending on the surrounding’s color temperature for comfortable viewing and preventing eye strain. 

With advanced cameras on both the back and front, the iPad keeps you centered in the screen during calls and meetings and you can capture videos in 4k. Touch ID lets you use your biometrics to unlock your iPad, securely make payments and sign in to apps. It is compatible with the Apple Pencil, a powerful tool for drawing and making your next digital artwork. Order your new iPad today!

