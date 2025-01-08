The 10th-generation iPad WiFi 64GB is $70 Off

Amazon marked the 10th gen iPad at $70 off. Featuring an A14 bionic chip powerful enough to run multiple apps at once, this iPad will make you more productive and get your tasks done for the day faster. Multitask school projects, editing, work presentations, play games and stream shows. With Wi-Fi 6, you can connect, download, and access files fast, with enough storage for your favorite games, videos, and photos with 64GB of space.

Advertisements

The redesigned iPad comes with a 10.9 inches Liquid retina display with true tone feature which calibrates the display depending on the temperature that the room has to not strain your eyes and keep them protected. It’s compatible with Apple accessories like the Apple pencil, letting you draw on your iPad giving a canvas-like feel to make your next art, and the magic keyboard, a detachable and reliable keyboard that can be put on magnetically to your iPad with built-in features for a seamless typing experience. Get yourself a new iPad today!