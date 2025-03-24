iPad

The 10th Generation iPad WiFi 64GB is $80 Off

By Samantha Wiley
iPad

The base model iPad is good enough for general work and everyday entertainment. Today, the 10th generation iPad WiFi 64GB model is down to just $269 from its original price of $350 on Amazon.

Advertisements

With the A14 Bionic chip at the helm, you can rely on your iPad to complete all your regular tasks. 64GB of storage is sufficient enough for all your files and media content, as well as room for apps and games. There’s a 12MP front and rear camera so you can take videos and selfies, and an all-day battery to round out the specifications. A 10.9-inch screen makes for good entertainment, whether you’re watching your favorite streaming show or browsing the world wide web.

iPad
Preview Product Price
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6,... $349.00 $269.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

iPadOS is great for multitasking as you can open several browsers in a side-by-side format. Get the discounted 10th-generation iPad WiFi 64GB model today!

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
Apple-1 Computer
An Apple-1 computer recently sold for $375K
1 Min Read
Severance
Severance gets a Season 3 renewal
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone
Foldable iPhone might have liquid metal hinges
1 Min Read
iPad Mini 7
The iPad Mini 7 is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Assassin’s Creed Shadows is now available to play on Mac
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ struggling with revenue, according to report
1 Min Read
YouTube
iOS users affected by low-quality YouTube streaming bug
1 Min Read
Apple Studio Display
The Apple Studio Display is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Plex
Plex Pass subscription price increases
1 Min Read
Google
Google debuts Pixel 9a
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro
iPhone 17 Pro to have 48 MP Telephoto camera
1 Min Read
M3 iPad Air
The 11-inch M3 iPad Air is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?