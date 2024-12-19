iPad

The 10th Generation iPad with 64GB Storage is $70 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the 10th Generation iPad on sale for 20% off, bringing the price down from $349 to only $279.

Powered with the A14 Bionic chip, this iPad is able to perform well for activities that you plan to do, like play games or run multiple apps and work in between. The battery life can last for 10 hours when surfing on WiFi or watching movies. It has a 10.9-inch liquid retina display with true tone for eye comfort and protection as it adjusts the screen to the room’s color temperature.

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Yellow Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6,... $349.00 $279.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

You get enough storage at 64GB capacity for important documents, games, photos and videos. It’s compatible with the Apple pencil and art apps, allowing you to make the iPad your personal canvas for your new artwork and enjoy an immersive drawing experience on your iPad. You can unlock your iPad and pay with Touch ID, whereas your fingerprint can be the only one that opens the iPad and provides authoriation to make secure transactions. Get a 10th Generation iPad today!

