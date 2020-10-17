The 11-inch iPad Pro model with 1TB storage gets a $290 price cut

Been wanting to get your hands on an 11-inch iPad Pro? Well, now’s the time to open your wallet as it’s hugely discounted on Amazon.

Normally $1,200, the 11 inch, 1TB WiFi model of the iPad Pro 1st gen is now just $909.99 on Amazon. You’re getting an amazing $289 discount on an Apple tablet that can do almost anything!

Apple iPad Pro

The display is a marvel to behold, thanks to the Liquid Retina display with wide Color, True Tone and ProMotion technology. An A12X chip keeps things chugging along. This iPad comes with Face ID so you can unlock, log in or pay without having to press a single button.

Multitasking is handled well with the latest iPadOS. You can search the web, work on a project and even make a FaceTime call without taxing your device.

It’s everything you’d want in a tablet, and more. Get it while the 11 inch iPad Pro with 1TB of storage is still at just $909 today!