The 11-inch iPad Pro with M4 Chip is $100 Off

The iPad Pro with M4 chip just recently launched, but it’s already discounted at an attractive price. Today, the 11-inch M4 iPad Pro with 256GB Wi-Fi is down to just $899 from its original price of $999 on Amazon.

With the M4 chip in tow, the iPad Pro is poised to support Apple Intelligence when it launches in September. In addition, the newest Pro model has an OLED display dubbed ‘Ultra Retina’ for unmatched clarity and color vibrancy. You can turn it into a full fledged laptop with a Magic Keyboard, able to run any and all apps and games, even the most demanding ones without the iPad Pro breaking a sweat.

The M4 iPad Pro has an all-day battery as well as Face ID for authentication. The 12MP front and back camera should take care of the selfies, photos, and video capture. Get the discounted M4 iPad Pro with 256GB storage today!