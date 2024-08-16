iPad

The 11-inch iPad Pro with M4 Chip is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
iPad Pro

The iPad Pro with M4 chip just recently launched, but it’s already discounted at an attractive price. Today, the 11-inch M4 iPad Pro with 256GB Wi-Fi is down to just $899 from its original price of $999 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4): Built for Apple Intelligence, Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life — Silver Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4): Built for Apple Intelligence, Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, 12MP... $999.00 $899.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

With the M4 chip in tow, the iPad Pro is poised to support Apple Intelligence when it launches in September. In addition, the newest Pro model has an OLED display dubbed ‘Ultra Retina’ for unmatched clarity and color vibrancy. You can turn it into a full fledged laptop with a Magic Keyboard, able to run any and all apps and games, even the most demanding ones without the iPad Pro breaking a sweat.

iPad Pro

The M4 iPad Pro has an all-day battery as well as Face ID for authentication. The 12MP front and back camera should take care of the selfies, photos, and video capture. Get the discounted M4 iPad Pro with 256GB storage today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
macOS Sequoia
Repeat permissions required for macOS Sequoia screen recording users
1 Min Read
iOS 17.6
iOS 17.6 no longer supported
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
MacBook Pro with M4 chip begins shipping
1 Min Read
Apple Studio Display
The Apple Studio Display is $300 Off
1 Min Read
Apple NFC Transactions
Apple NFC transactions opening to developers
1 Min Read
Tabletop Device
Apple still On track for a tabletop device
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple launches new ‘Designed for Every Body’ video
1 Min Read
Anker Solix C1000
The Anker Solix C1000 is $450 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 might have 8GB RAM
1 Min Read
TikTok
TikTok adds new group chat feature
1 Min Read
Google Pixel 9
Google Pixel 9 lineup launched
1 Min Read
16-inch MacBook Pro
The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro Chip is $500 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?