The 11-inch M1 iPad Pro 1TB model gets a $382 discount

Apple’s latest iPad Pro is a beast, with the M1 chip allowing the tablet to become a full-fledged laptop replacement. Today, the 1TB WiFi 11-inch M1 iPad Pro is down to just $1,117.14 from its original price of $1,499 on Amazon.

The M1 chip turns the iPad Pro into a versatile machine that’s capable of doing everything, from graphic design to photo editing and running the latest graphically-demanding games.

The Liquid Retina display shows off the details in vivid color, thanks to True Tone, wide color and ProMotion technology. You’ll be able to work, play and watch all your favorite movies in videos, even multi-task via iPadOS and powerful hardware.

The 2021 iPad Pro has Thunderbolt connectivity for charging and putting up an external display, and an all-day battery life means you can rely on the tablet every day without worries. At an amazing $382 off, you should definitely check out the M1 iPad Pro on sale today!