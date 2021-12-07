The 11 inch M1 iPad Pro Drops to Black Friday Prices at $120 Off

Now is your chance to get a premium and high-powered iPad at a fraction of the cost. Today, the 512GB WiFi model of the 2021 11 inch iPad Pro is down to just $979 from its original price of $1,099 on Amazon.

The newest iPad Pro is definitely a cut above the rest, thanks to the new M1 chip. You get a massive difference in computing power and games compared to the previous gen processor. That engine translates well to the screen, with Liquid Retina and True Tone bringing everything to life. You can complete tasks with ease, play console-level games and create digital art and videos.

Support for Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil makes it a worthy laptop replacement, as is the all-day battery. The Ultra Wide front camera features Center Stage so you won’t ever be out of the picture while video conferencing, doing FaceTime or streaming.

Get the discounted 11 inch 512GB 2021 iPad Pro at just $979 today!