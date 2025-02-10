iPad

The 11-inch M2 iPad Air is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M2 iPad Air

Apple is discounting the iPad Air with M2 chip to an affordable low. Today, the 11-inch wi-fi model with 128GB storage is down to just $499 from its original price of $600 on Amazon.

The M2 chip pairs well with the iPad Air- you get a powerful tablet that can handle virtually any task, and it’s light enough that you can bring it with you anywhere. The Liquid Retina display is excellent for watching movies and TV shows, or when you want to play games or browse the internet. With Apple Intelligence, you get a personal AI to help you get more things done efficiently and increase your productivity.

M2 iPad Air
Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP... $599.00 $499.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The iPad Air supports Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil so you can jot down notes or send a quick email with ease. You can also rely on Touch ID to sign into apps and make payments. Get the discounted M2 iPad Air today!

