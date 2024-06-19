iPad

The 11-inch M2 iPad Air is $30 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple iPad Air

Get a nice $30 discount on an iPad Air that can act as a laptop replacement. Today, the 11-inch M2 iPad Air with 128GB Wi-Fi is down to just $569 from its original price of $600 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera/12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera/12MP Back... $599.00 $569.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The M2 iPad Air is a tablet that can compute like a laptop, featuring a chip and graphical components to run any app or game with ease. With iPadOS, you can multitask and run several apps or half a dozen browsers or so and flip through them easily. The Liquid Retina display acts as the canvas so you can see images, videos, and text with absolute clarity. In addition, you can pair the M2 iPad Air with a Magic Keyboard or Apple Pencil so you can do more and become productive even when on the go.

Apple iPad Air

It’s an everyday tablet that can keep up with you. Get the discounted M2 iPad Air today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple Pay
Apple Pay Later will be shutting down
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Next Apple Watch to have larger display
1 Min Read
TestFlight iOS App
TestFlight iOS app gets a revamp
1 Min Read
Apple 2024 MacBook Air
The M3 MacBook Air is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Emergency SOS
Emergency SOS to have live support on iOS 18
1 Min Read
Apple
Japan approves third-party app store law
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
Apple Pay to have web browser integration on iOS 18
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
AirPods Markdowns and Beats Solo 4 at $80 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
July 12 marks the start of Apple Vision Pro demos
1 Min Read
Apple Maps
U.S. Apple Maps users can now explore new hikes and walking routes
1 Min Read
iOS Game
New iOS game mode enhances iPhone performance and responsiveness
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Get the Apple AirTag 4-Pack at $19 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?