The 11-inch M2 iPad Air is $69 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The M2 iPad Air is a great companion for those who are always on the go, and an even better deal awaits. Today, the 11-inch Wi-Fi 256GB model is down to just $629.99 from its original price of $700 on Amazon.

The iPad Air with M2 chip is lightweight and powerful at the same time, equipped with a modern processor that can handle intensive apps and graphical software as well. Apple Intelligence is supported for the device, which you can maximize when iOS 18.1 comes out in a few weeks.

Multitasking is easy with iPadOS, and it has that all-day battery life so you can work and play without worrying about having to plug it in. Also, the 11-inch Liquid Retina display is perfect for a wide variety of tasks, from photo editing to watching your favorite shows. Rounding out the device is a 12MP camera for selfies and videoconferences. Buy it today!

