The 11-inch M2 iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple’s lightest tablet is now more powerful, thanks to the inclusion of the M2 chip. Today, the 11-inch Wi-Fi and Cellular model with 128GB of storage is down to just $649 from its original price of $749 on Amazon.

The M2 chip and the iPad Air is the perfect combination when you need to get more done on the road. The chip handles all the apps and games with ease, and even allows for multitasking such as browsing multiple windows and apps. The Liquid Retina Display has ultra low reflectivity so you can still watch outdoors, as well as True Tone and wide color for utmost accuracy. Depending on what you want out of your tablet, you can attach a Magic Keyboard or Apple Pencil.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP... $749.00 $649.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The iPad Air comes in new colors and has an all-day battery. Touch ID can be useful for payment and signing into apps. Get it today!

