The 11-inch M3 iPad Air 128GB is $100 Off

Catch this deal and you’ll have a shiny iPad Air that can do a lot of work and play. Today, the 13-inch iPad Air with M3 chip, 128GB Wi-Fi model is down to just $499.99 from its original price of $599 on Amazon.

The iPad Air is Apple’s versatile yet powerful tablet, capable of running a lot of apps and games. The M3 chip supports Apple Intelligence, so you can be more efficient or productive, depending on your mood. Multitasking is a cinch as iPadOS gives you several features, such as a side-by-side mode and seamless switching between apps.

Advanced cameras come in the form of a 12MP back and front camera with Center Stage support for selfies and video calls. You can use the True Tone flash to capture 4K photos and videos, or to scan a document on the go. Get the discounted M3 iPad Air WiFi model today!